FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, FedoraCoin has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $276,481.93 and $568.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

