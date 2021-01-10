Feellike Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Feellike token can currently be purchased for $0.0800 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Feellike has a market capitalization of $142,920.01 and approximately $30.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Feellike has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00023790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00109077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.30 or 0.00641460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00233058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00055326 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

Feellike can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

