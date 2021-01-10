Feellike Reaches One Day Volume of $30.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a market cap of $142,920.01 and approximately $30.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00023790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00109077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.30 or 0.00641460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00233058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00055326 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

Feellike can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

