Feellike Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Feellike has a market cap of $142,800.23 and approximately $31.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Feellike token can currently be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00110988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00065458 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00241320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00061334 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,974.35 or 0.86291390 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Token Trading

Feellike can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.