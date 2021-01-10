Fetch.ai One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.09 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for about $0.0705 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bittrex, Bitrabbit and Binance. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $52.59 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,670.94 or 0.04219394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00301893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00032332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013079 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, BiKi, Coinsuper, Hotbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Korbit, WazirX, HitBTC, Binance, BitMax, Bitbns, Bitrabbit, BitAsset, KuCoin, Coinall and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

