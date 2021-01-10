FIBOS (FO) Market Cap Hits $8.92 Million

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, FIBOS has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. FIBOS has a total market cap of $8.92 million and $249,625.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIBOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and Bitrabbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIBOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00112656 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00256244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00062832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00062346 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,774.87 or 0.85301521 BTC.

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,072,287,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,068,108,705 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io

Buying and Selling FIBOS

FIBOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Bitrabbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIBOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIBOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIBOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIBOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.