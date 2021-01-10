Filecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $375.57 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.67 or 0.00059778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $375.57 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00109951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.23 or 0.00604283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00226189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00054775 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012586 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 44,584,205 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Filecoin

Filecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

