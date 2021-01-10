Financial Review: Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) vs. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sempra Energy has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

28.6% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fusion Fuel Green and Sempra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Sempra Energy 0 7 6 1 2.57

Sempra Energy has a consensus target price of $144.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.22%. Given Sempra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sempra Energy is more favorable than Fusion Fuel Green.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Sempra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A -14.90% -1.36% Sempra Energy 38.49% 11.47% 3.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Sempra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Sempra Energy $10.83 billion 3.19 $2.20 billion $6.78 17.67

Sempra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Summary

Sempra Energy beats Fusion Fuel Green on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles. Its Southern California Gas Company segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage system that supplies natural gas to a population of approximately 22 million covering an area of 24,000 square miles. The company's Sempra Texas Utilities segment is involved in the regulated transmission and distribution of electricity serving approximately 3.6 million homes and businesses, and operating approximately 139,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines. Its transmission system included 17,799 circuit miles of transmission lines, 349 transmission stations, and 775 distribution substations; distribution system consisted of 121,747 miles of overhead and underground lines; and approximately 65 miles of electric transmission lines. Its Sempra Mexico segment develops, owns and operates, or holds interests in natural gas, electric, liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquid petroleum gas (LPG), ethane, and liquid fuels infrastructure; and engages in the purchase of LNG, and purchase and sale of natural gas. This segment operates a natural-gas-fired combined-cycle plant, and wind and solar power generation facilities. Its assets/facilities consisted of 1,850 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines, 13 compressor stations, 139 miles of ethane pipelines, 118 miles of LPG pipelines, and one LPG storage terminal. The company's Sempra LNG segment develops and holds interest in export of LNG; and owns, operates, buys, sells, and transports natural gas. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

