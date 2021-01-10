Financial Survey: Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) vs. Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jack Henry & Associates and Kubient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 0 7 4 0 2.36 Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus price target of $179.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.22%. Given Jack Henry & Associates’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Jack Henry & Associates is more favorable than Kubient.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Kubient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $1.70 billion 7.51 $296.67 million $3.86 43.25 Kubient N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 17.45% 19.59% 13.01% Kubient N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Kubient on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a cost-efficient system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers (ad space buyers) and publishers (ad space sellers) the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

