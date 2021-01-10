FinNexus Price Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. One FinNexus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $365,799.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00038262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.23 or 0.04011455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.32 or 0.00323911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014300 BTC.

FinNexus Token Profile

FinNexus is a token. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

