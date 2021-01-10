FIO Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.72 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and $1.72 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001070 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00036102 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 736,342,080 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.