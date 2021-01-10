Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Hits $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Fire Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $278,326.95 and $2.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00044295 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001317 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7,803.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00020994 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002877 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002627 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

