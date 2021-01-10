Fire Lotto Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 46.9% lower against the dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, TOPBTC and Livecoin. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $247,185.42 and $2.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00042030 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001290 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002892 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002652 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

