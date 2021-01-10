Fireball Hits 24-Hour Volume of $94.00 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 551.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Fireball token can now be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00006972 BTC on exchanges. Fireball has a market capitalization of $53,207.15 and $94.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fireball has traded up 33% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $113.67 or 0.00299971 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000165 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002491 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012605 BTC.

Fireball Token Profile

FIRE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,139 tokens. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fireball Token Trading

Fireball can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

