Firo Trading 29.7% Higher Over Last Week (XZC)

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. Firo has a market cap of $44.03 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $3.86 or 0.00009745 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,601.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.30 or 0.03245588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.31 or 0.00437628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.54 or 0.01435661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00389332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00021294 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00197271 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 208.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,409,093 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

