First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,449 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFBC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,514,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

