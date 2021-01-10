FirstBlood Hits One Day Volume of $314.00 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and approximately $314.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FirstBlood has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00042778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.10 or 0.04212457 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00036291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00318191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars.

