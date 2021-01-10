Flamingo (FLM) Achieves Market Cap of $24.69 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Flamingo token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $24.69 million and $20.09 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flamingo has traded up 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00111189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00064182 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00242442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00061388 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,121.28 or 0.87101508 BTC.

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

Flamingo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.