Flamingo (FLM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.84 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Flamingo has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $24.52 million and approximately $13.84 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00023934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.81 or 0.00647922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00232067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00055999 BTC.

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

