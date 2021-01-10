Flash (FLASH) Price Hits $0.0054

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flash has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $156.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00110035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.48 or 0.00644198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00231965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059855 BTC.

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

