FLIP (FLP) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. One FLIP token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $274,393.67 and $167.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00037361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.08 or 0.04046849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.30 or 0.00314905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About FLIP

FLP is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

