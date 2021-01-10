Flowchain Price Down 40% Over Last Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $22,818.51 and $2,588.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,713.37 or 0.04327983 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00036092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00321253 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

