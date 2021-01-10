FlypMe (FYP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,437.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 128.9% against the US dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $964,785.50 and approximately $10,437.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.40 or 0.04129715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00035573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00318576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.