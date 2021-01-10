FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Up 18.5% Over Last Week

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. One FNB Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Allbit and IDAX. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.57 million and $615,930.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00023606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.94 or 0.00600532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00226969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012485 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

