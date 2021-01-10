FOAM (FOAM) Price Hits $0.0182 on Major Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and $23,065.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FOAM

FOAM is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,477,096 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

