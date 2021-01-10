Folder Protocol (FOL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $527,980.00

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Folder Protocol token can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001734 BTC on popular exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $527,980.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00023917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00109846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $247.39 or 0.00637135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00065338 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00230426 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,725.86 or 0.89433995 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Folder Protocol Token Trading

Folder Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

