Folgory Coin Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 474.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, Folgory Coin has traded up 4,912% against the dollar. One Folgory Coin token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $20,310.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00042119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00036422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.93 or 0.00326964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.85 or 0.03877621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

FLG is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

Folgory Coin Token Trading

Folgory Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

