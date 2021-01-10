Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 78,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 247.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.26.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $148.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $153.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

