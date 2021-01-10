Fortuna Market Cap Hits $405,839.50 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Fortuna has a total market cap of $405,839.50 and approximately $1,645.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00037641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00331629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.49 or 0.04004946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna (FOTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

