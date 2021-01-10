Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOX. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Get FOX alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,291,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,427,000 after buying an additional 2,459,358 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in FOX by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,212,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,604,000 after purchasing an additional 784,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,278,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,579,000 after buying an additional 231,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FOX by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 975,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,296,000 after purchasing an additional 106,069 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17. FOX has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.