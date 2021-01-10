Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,704 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $3,150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fox Factory by 7.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 104.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF stock opened at $119.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.47.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.