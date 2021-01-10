Frax Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Frax has a market capitalization of $26.10 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00063471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00250298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00062480 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,049.77 or 0.86938957 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 26,036,651 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

Frax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

