Frax Share (FXS) Price Hits $10.01

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 60.2% against the US dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $22.70 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $10.01 or 0.00025259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00109835 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.64 or 0.00599433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00225923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012626 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s total supply is 99,276,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,266,921 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Share Token Trading

Frax Share can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.