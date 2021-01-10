FREE Coin (FREE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81,244.00

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded up 29% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, FREE Coin has traded up 160% against the dollar. One FREE Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. FREE Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $81,244.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00023660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00108561 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.57 or 0.00633463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00234230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00054768 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012814 BTC.

About FREE Coin

FREE Coin launched on April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,998,999,997,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,706,957,259,292 tokens. FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology . FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

