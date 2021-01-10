Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRHLF. Raymond James increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities downgraded Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

