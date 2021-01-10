Freicoin (FRC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $721,536.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Freicoin has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000125 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000199 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,136,476 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Freicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

