Freyrchain (FREC) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Freyrchain has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Freyrchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Freyrchain has a total market cap of $68,617.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Freyrchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00036483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00327813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.39 or 0.03883299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Freyrchain Profile

Freyrchain (CRYPTO:FREC) is a token. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Freyrchain is medium.com/@freyrchain . Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freyrchain’s official website is www.freyrchain.org . The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Freyrchain

Freyrchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freyrchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freyrchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freyrchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freyrchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freyrchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.