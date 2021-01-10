Frontier 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.07 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, Frontier has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Frontier token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000926 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00022181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00112769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00261442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00061998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00063236 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,658.08 or 0.83794224 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,905,007 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Buying and Selling Frontier

