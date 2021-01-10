Frontier One Day Volume Reaches $5.82 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000889 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $8.47 million and $5.82 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00023712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00109053 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.66 or 0.00648717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00232378 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,905,007 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

