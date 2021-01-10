FSBT API Token (FSBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $86,356.64

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One FSBT API Token token can currently be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Exrates and IDEX. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $86,356.64 and approximately $39,477.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00111395 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.45 or 0.00667057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00235592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00057873 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013252 BTC.

FSBT API Token’s launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation

FSBT API Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FSBT API Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FSBT API Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

