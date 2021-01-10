FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. FTI Consulting posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.05 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

NYSE:FCN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.13. The company had a trading volume of 226,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $144.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

