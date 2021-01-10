FTX Token (FTT) Price Up 21.6% This Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $806.46 million and approximately $46.20 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for about $8.55 or 0.00023870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00041985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.49 or 0.03949920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.61 or 0.00314456 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014215 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.