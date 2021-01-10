FTX Token Price Reaches $9.52 on Top Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 38% higher against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $898.25 million and approximately $22.45 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $9.52 or 0.00024015 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.38 or 0.04334468 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00035110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00316185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

