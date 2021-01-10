FujiCoin (FJC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $5.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,893.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,266.73 or 0.03342837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.36 or 0.00444303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.14 or 0.01565267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00461311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00024166 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00254195 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008332 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,202,208,824 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

