Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Sunday, November 1st.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $146,775.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,761,153.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $188,860.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLGT stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $73.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

