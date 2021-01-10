FunFair (FUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.75 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. FunFair has a market cap of $71.75 million and $2.39 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FunFair has traded 65.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00043582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,747.90 or 0.04368706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00309010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FunFair is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

