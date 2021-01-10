Fusion (FSN) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.37 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Fusion has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $10.37 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000564 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,058,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,488,668 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Liquid, Ethfinex, Bibox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

