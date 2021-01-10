FuzeX Market Capitalization Hits $206,184.96 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $206,184.96 and $26.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FuzeX has traded down 43.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.38 or 0.04334468 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00035110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00316185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

