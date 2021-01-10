FuzeX Price Hits $0.0002 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. FuzeX has a market cap of $155,442.08 and approximately $23.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 54.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00041985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.49 or 0.03949920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.61 or 0.00314456 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014215 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.