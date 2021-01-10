GAMB (GMB) Trading 15.4% Higher This Week

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, GAMB has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. GAMB has a market cap of $786,405.70 and $7,850.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00042778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.10 or 0.04212457 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00036291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00318191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.